Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    2 out of 4 Kazakhstanis aboard cruise ship tested negative, Minister

    20 February 2020, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry received results of the tests of Kazakhstanis stranded aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined near Japan,» the Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said.

    «As earlier reported, there are four nationals of Kazakhstan onboard the ship. We have received today copies of the tests. Two of them were tested negative. Another two tests are pending,» the Minister told a press conference.

    The quarantine was lifted and passengers started yesterday disembarking the ship after the two-week isolation.

    Yesterday the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, promised that they would return home soon.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    3 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    4 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    5 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana