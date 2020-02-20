2 out of 4 Kazakhstanis aboard cruise ship tested negative, Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry received results of the tests of Kazakhstanis stranded aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined near Japan,» the Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said.

«As earlier reported, there are four nationals of Kazakhstan onboard the ship. We have received today copies of the tests. Two of them were tested negative. Another two tests are pending,» the Minister told a press conference.

The quarantine was lifted and passengers started yesterday disembarking the ship after the two-week isolation.

Yesterday the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, promised that they would return home soon.