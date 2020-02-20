Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 out of 4 Kazakhstanis aboard cruise ship tested negative, Minister

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 February 2020, 17:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry received results of the tests of Kazakhstanis stranded aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined near Japan,» the Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said.

«As earlier reported, there are four nationals of Kazakhstan onboard the ship. We have received today copies of the tests. Two of them were tested negative. Another two tests are pending,» the Minister told a press conference.

The quarantine was lifted and passengers started yesterday disembarking the ship after the two-week isolation.

Yesterday the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, promised that they would return home soon.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Pneumonia in China  
