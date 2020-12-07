2 new subway stations set to open in Almaty in 2021

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 2 new stations of Almaty Metro «Saryarka» and «Dostyk» will be opened to public in December 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the administration of Almaty city, construction of two subway stations «Saryarka» and «Dostryk» as well as of the subway line running for 3.1km is underway and will be completed in December 2021.

The new subway station «Kalkaman» and line, length 2.5km, have also been said to be under construction and will have been opened in December 2022.

Earlier, Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev spoke about the development of public transport in the city at the briefing at the central communications service.



