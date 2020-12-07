Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    2 new subway stations set to open in Almaty in 2021

    7 December 2020, 16:21

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 2 new stations of Almaty Metro «Saryarka» and «Dostyk» will be opened to public in December 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the administration of Almaty city, construction of two subway stations «Saryarka» and «Dostryk» as well as of the subway line running for 3.1km is underway and will be completed in December 2021.

    The new subway station «Kalkaman» and line, length 2.5km, have also been said to be under construction and will have been opened in December 2022.

    Earlier, Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev spoke about the development of public transport in the city at the briefing at the central communications service.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Transport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region