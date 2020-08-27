Go to the main site
    2 new palaces for schoolchildren to be built in Almaty

    27 August 2020, 12:35

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Two multipurpose palaces for schoolchildren are to be built in Alatau and Nauryzbay districts in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The two projects implemented within public private partnership are set to be constructed next year, Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Saginayev said.

    According to him, the roadmap is in place to create conditions for access to sports and culture and leisure facilities as well as out-of-school education for 2020-21, which is said to be implemented by education, sports, culture, public development and health offices.

    Notably, in Almaty city, there are 9 state musical schools and 8 houses for schoolchildren which are attended by 23 thousand children which account for 9% of the total number of schoolchildren in the city.

    According to the mayor, five physical culture and sports centers, a tennis center are to be built in Alatau district, as well as new facilities at the territory of ski jumps.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

