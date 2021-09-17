2 more Kazakhstani anti-COVID vaccines included into WHO table of vaccine candidates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the development of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine against COVID-19 at the session of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the session, the Head of State stressed that the fight against the coronavirus infection remains one of the most pressing issues on the agenda. He praised the SCO partner countries for demonstrating ‘a truly Shanghai spirit of solidarity' during the coronavirus pandemic and providing humanitarian aid.

The pandemic, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, can be defeated only through joint efforts and mass immunisation of the population.

The Kazakh leader went on to add that Kazakhstan’s QazVac vaccine had stood the test of time and proved its effectiveness. Kazakhstan began delivering its homegrown vaccine to neighboring countries as a humanitarian aid. Two more Kazakhstani vaccines called NARUVAX C-19 and NARUVAX C-19 NANO have been included into the WHO table of vaccine candidates.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had had a meeting with his counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and congratulated him on his victory in the recent presidential elections.