2 modern schools under construction via PPP in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Construction of two modern schools is underway as part of public private partnership in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the region’s education department said in a statement that the construction of two BINOM schools in Nursaya and Saryarka micro districts has begun late 2021. 20 billion tenge was provided to build the schools.

Construction of BINOM schools with Kazakh and Russian as languages of instruction is believed to reduce the shortage of school places as well as reduce the burden facing three-shift schools.

There are four emergency and 11 three-shift schools due to growing population and shortage of teachers in the region. The number of schoolchildren has risen to 143,481 this year compared to 109,392 in 2015.

The schools built under the Atyrau region comprehensive plan are to be commissioned this summer.



