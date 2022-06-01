Go to the main site
    2 mln pupils go in for sports in Kazakhstan

    1 June 2022, 16:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «There are 652 clubs for children and young people and 138 physical culture clubs in Kazakhstan as of now,» Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Dauren Abayev said.

    He said that great attention is paid to the development of mass sports, especially among kids and teens. Some 2 mln pupils go in for sports in Kazakhstan. There are 652 clubs for children and young people and 138 physical culture clubs countrywide with over 200,000 children and teens engaged.

    Currently, several sports projects are being realized in Kazakhstan. The Available Sports program was launched in seven cities in Kazakhstan which attracts some 20,000 people. The national school league in 10 sports disciplines was founded in the country. More than 2.7 mln pupils joined the league.

    The Minister added that jointly with the local executive bodies the sports infrastructure development scheduled plan was prepared. As a result, 113 new facilities will be built, and 21 will be repaired nationwide.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

