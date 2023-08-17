Go to the main site
    2 miners suffered in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire in ICU

    17 August 2023, 20:35

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Two of the eight workers evacuated from the burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine in Karaganda region are in intensive care units, Kazinform cites the press service of the health office of the region.

    «Eight miners were admitted to the Makazhanov clinic, two of whom are in intensive care units. Their condition is estimated as serious, they remain conscious. Six patients are in the toxicology unit with their condition being evaluated as moderate,» the health office said in a statement.

    Notably, the fire broke out on a conveyer band of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau Coal Division’s Kazakhstanskaya coal mine at 10:05 am today. Out of the 227 workers, 222 were evacuated through a boundary shaft of the mine.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

