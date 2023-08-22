2 miners injured in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire to be discharged from hospital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat informed today on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s sitting about the condition of the miners injured in the coal mine fire in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.



«The condition of the patients getting hospital treatment is estimated as moderately severe. Two patients whose condition is evaluated as satisfactory will be discharged from the hospital soon. Those workers being treated for intoxication and carbon monoxide poisoning are getting better,» the Minister said.

As reported, the fire broke out on a conveyor belt of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine on August 17 at 10:05 am. 227 workers were underground at the moment. 222 of them were safely evacuated. Five miners died. Their bodies were lifted to surface and identified. 11 workers were hospitalized.

