ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A white great sturgeon and three Russian sturgeons were caught in the River Ural in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

The female white sturgeon weighing 148 kg and measuring more than 2 meters was hauled out on Sunday. The male Russian sturgeons caught were measured 80 cm, 95 cm and 100 cm. The fish captured was taken to one of the fish breeding plants.