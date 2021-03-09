Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 major mathematical Olympiads kick off in Pavlodar

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 March 2021, 16:03
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The two-day XXXIII International Asia Pacific Mathematical Olympiad (APMO) and XX International Mathematics Olympiad ‘The Silk Road’ have started at the Zhas Daryn regional school, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participants from over 40 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Russia, the U.S., Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mexico, and more, are taking part in two Olympiads held in virtual format.

Pavlodar region is represented by nine schoolchildren, namely Vladimir Rogovskiy (Grade 9), Aldiyar Ibrayev (Grade 10), Ivan Ukolov (Grade 11), Danil Timoshenko (Grade 11), Ansar Zhanakhmetov (Grade 9), Merei Temirzinova (Grade 10), Aizhan Kenzhebayeva (Grade 10), Aigerim Akhmadiyeva (Grade 9), and Nuriman Kassymkhan (Grade 11).

The Olympiads are held to find and support young gifted mathematicians and develop international educational and scientific ties between the participating countries.

Only winners and runners-up of the regional stage of the republican mathematical Olympiad are eligible to take part in the abovementioned Olympiads.


Education    Pavlodar region  
