Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    2 little children die in house fire in Almaty region

    3 February 2020, 16:31

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Two children died in a house fire in Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from the Emergencies Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

    The fire at the residential house in Ustemir village in Talgar district was reported at 13:16 pm. When the firefighters from the nearest fire department arrived at the scene, the blaze engulfed the entire house.

    The fire was contained by 14:14 pm and extinguished by 14:21 pm. The fire covered an area of 77 square meters.

    Neighbors evacuated two little children (born 2016 and 2017) from the burning house before the firefighters’ arrival. Unfortunately, both kids died of sustained injuries on the way to the hospital.

    It is not clear why the children were home alone. The reason of the fire is to be determined.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued