2 little children die in house fire in Almaty region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2020, 16:31
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Two children died in a house fire in Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from the Emergencies Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

The fire at the residential house in Ustemir village in Talgar district was reported at 13:16 pm. When the firefighters from the nearest fire department arrived at the scene, the blaze engulfed the entire house.

The fire was contained by 14:14 pm and extinguished by 14:21 pm. The fire covered an area of 77 square meters.

Neighbors evacuated two little children (born 2016 and 2017) from the burning house before the firefighters’ arrival. Unfortunately, both kids died of sustained injuries on the way to the hospital.

It is not clear why the children were home alone. The reason of the fire is to be determined.

