Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

2 killed in four-car crash in Almaty

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 October 2019, 10:07
2 killed in four-car crash in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A major fatal traffic accident occurred in the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The road accident occurred at 01:40 a.m. at the intersection of Seifullin-Bogenbay Batyr streets in Almaty.

A driver of BMW motor vehicle, born in 1999, a resident of Almaty region, drove to a crossroads at a prohibitory traffic light and collided with Audi, Subaru Forester and Toyota Karina cars.

As a result of the traffic accident, two passengers of Audi, born in 1992 and 1993, have died at the scene. Another 6 people with injuries of varying severity were admitted to the city’s hospitals, the IAP of Almaty said.

The driver of the BMW was immediately detained and placed in a temporary detention center. According to the police, the 20yo suspect was in a state of alcohol and drug intoxication.

Almaty   Road accidents  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires