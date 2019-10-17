2 killed in four-car crash in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A major fatal traffic accident occurred in the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The road accident occurred at 01:40 a.m. at the intersection of Seifullin-Bogenbay Batyr streets in Almaty.

A driver of BMW motor vehicle, born in 1999, a resident of Almaty region, drove to a crossroads at a prohibitory traffic light and collided with Audi, Subaru Forester and Toyota Karina cars.

As a result of the traffic accident, two passengers of Audi, born in 1992 and 1993, have died at the scene. Another 6 people with injuries of varying severity were admitted to the city’s hospitals, the IAP of Almaty said.

The driver of the BMW was immediately detained and placed in a temporary detention center. According to the police, the 20yo suspect was in a state of alcohol and drug intoxication.