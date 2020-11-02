Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    2 killed in fires in N Kazakhstan

    2 November 2020, 18:40

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Two fires resulting in two deaths occurred in North Kazakhstan region last week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On October 27, the fire ravaged the house in the city of Petropavlovsk engulfing the area of 40 sq.m. and killing the 47-year-old woman.

    On the same day, the burned body of the 60-year-old man was recovered from the mobile wagon devastated by the fire in Aiyrtau district near the village of Aiyrtau.

    According to the region’s risk reduction and control department, home fires account for over 75% of all fires in the region, mainly caused by improper operation of stoves.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future