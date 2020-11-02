Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 killed in fires in N Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 November 2020, 18:40
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Two fires resulting in two deaths occurred in North Kazakhstan region last week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On October 27, the fire ravaged the house in the city of Petropavlovsk engulfing the area of 40 sq.m. and killing the 47-year-old woman.

On the same day, the burned body of the 60-year-old man was recovered from the mobile wagon devastated by the fire in Aiyrtau district near the village of Aiyrtau.

According to the region’s risk reduction and control department, home fires account for over 75% of all fires in the region, mainly caused by improper operation of stoves.


