2 killed, 7 injured after house collapses in U.S. Texas storm

HOUSTON. KAZINFORM Two people were killed and at least seven others injured after a house under construction collapsed during a storm in Conroe, south central U.S. state Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

«We saw hail outside, sky got really black, and it rained really hard, 10 to 15 minutes,» a local resident told CBS affiliate KHOU. «And after that the rain kind of stopped. But around that same time we were hearing the ambulances and the fire trucks,» Xinhua reports.

Two people died at the scene, according to Conroe Assistant Fire Chief Mike Legoudes Jr. The conditions of the seven injured were unknown.

The home that collapsed was in the early stages of construction, Legoudes said.

«It looks like they were working on the second story, no sheetrock or anything like that yet,» he said.

Legoudes could not confirm if the storm was directly responsible for the collapse in the town, about 40 miles (nearly 64.4 km) north of Houston.