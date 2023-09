2 killed, 5 injured in car crash in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Two cars collided in Pavlodar region killing two people and injuring five more, Kazinform reports.

The road accident, occurred on August 10 some 50 km away from the city of Ekibastuz, left two dead, a woman, born in 1992, and a man, born in 1970. Ambulances arrived at the scene within 10 minutes. Five people, including a seven-year-old boy, were rushed to hospital.