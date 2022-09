2 killed, 1 injured in car crash in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Two people were killed, one injured in a road accident in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

The fatal accident occurred on August 31 at 04:20 a.m. on the Dossor-Kulsary-Akta highway. A driver, born in 1984, and a passenger, 1991, died at the scene of the crash. Another passenger was rushed to the district hospital.

The investigation is underway.