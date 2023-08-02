2 kids released from hospital after mass poisoning in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Two children were released from a hospital after mass poisoning at a child special service center in Karaganda city this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the healthcare department of Karaganda region confirmed in a statement that two children had been released after being treated at the infectious center of the regional clinical hospital.

Six children reportedly remain in the intensive care unit. Five more who are in stable condition are staying at a hospital for further treatment.

It bears to remind that the news about several teenagers who had suffered poisoning at the children special service center made headlines across Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The Prosecutor General’s Office launched an investigation into the incident. The cause of the poisoning is yet to be determined.