2 kids died in house fire

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 April 2023, 09:38
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Two kids were killed in a house fire in Aktobe, Kazinform learnt from the emergency situations department.

The incident occurred early morning on April 21. The fire started in the kitchen and spread into the roof. The fire extinguishers found the bodies of two children born in 2013 and 2019 correspondingly. A woman born in 1954 was rushed to the intensive care unit. During the accident there were five people in the home.

The fire raging over 40 square meters was localized and suppressed at 04:49 a.m. 15 firefighters and 3 units of equipment were deployed to extinguish the fire.


