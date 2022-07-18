Go to the main site
    • 2 kids, 6 adults killed in road tragedy in Uralsk

    18 July 2022 11:09

    URALSK. KAZINFORM Eight people were killed in a road accident in Uralsk, West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites mgorod.kz portal.

    The tragedy occurred July 18 at 02:45 am on a roundabout highway in Uralsk, opposite the VenOil filling station, when Nissan and Lada cars collided with each other. At the time of the accident five adults and two children were in Lada, while only a driver was inside the Nissan, local police department says. The latter crossed into the oncoming lane ramming into the Lada.

    Five people died at the scene of the accident, and three more were hospitalized.

    Later, it was reported that the driver of the Nissan and two children aged 10 and 13 died without regaining consciousness at a hospital.

    The causes and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

