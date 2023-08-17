Go to the main site
    2 Kazakhstanskaya mine evacuees suffer from severe carbon monoxide poisoning

    17 August 2023, 14:58

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Two of the miners evacuated from the burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau Coal Division are being treated for severe carbon monoxide poisoning at the Makazhanov clinic, Kazinform reports.

    Karaganda region’s health office said that two more mine workers suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning of mild degree and under treatment at the central hospital in Shakhtinsk.

    Notably, the fire broke out at 10:05 am on a conveyer band of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau Coal Division’s Kazakhstanskaya coal mine. Out of the 227 workers, 222 were evacuated through a boundary shaft of the mine.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated.

    The fate of five more miners remains unknown.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Karaganda region Incidents Mining
