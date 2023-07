2 Kazakhstanis to compete at WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The WTT Star Contender event is to take place in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The tournament is to run from July 3 to 9.

Representing Kazakhstan at the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023 will be Kirill Gerasimenko from Astana, and Zauresh Akasheva from Karaganda.