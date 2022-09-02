Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 Kazakhstanis reach quarterfinal of ATP Challenger tournament in Spain
2 September 2022 16:19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani tennis players advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger tournament in Spain, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko, the world’s 232nd tennis player, upset Swiss Leandro Riedi, ranked 275th in the world, in the second round 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-1. The Kazakhstani is to take on Abedallah Shelbayh of Jordan in the quarterfinal.

Another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin, the world’s 214th seed, stunned Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida of Brazil, the world’s 219th player, 6-2, 6-4.

Kukushkin is to face off against Alexandar Lazarov of Bulgaria in the quarterfinal of the tournament.


Photo: ktf.kz


