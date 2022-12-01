Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 Kazakhstanis competed in women’s 15km individual race at Biathlon World Cup in Finland

1 December 2022, 16:08
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Ludmila Akhmatova and Anastasia Kondratyeva took 82nd and 86th places, respectively in the women’s 15km individual competition at the Biathlon World Cup taking place in Kontiolahti, Finland, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Sweden’s Hanna Oeberg won the women’s 15 km individual race at the tournament Norway’s Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold and Italy’s Lisa Vittozzi took silver and bronze, respectively.

Photo: olympic.kz


