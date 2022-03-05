2 Kazakhstanis competed in Para biathlon men's event at Beijing Paralympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Sergey Ussoltsev and Yerbol Khamitov finished 15th and 16th, respectively in the Para biathlon men's spring sitting at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

China's Liu Zixu finished first in the Para biathlon men's sprint sitting at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics. Taras Rad of Ukrainian settled for the silver medal. Another Chinese Liu Mengtao was third.

Sergey Ussoltsev finished 15th with a time of 22:00.9 and without missing any targets. His compatriot Yerbol Khamitov lost all targets and clocked 22:20.6 to finish 16th.

The 2022 Winter Paralympics are to take place in Beijing, China, on March 4-13. Over 700 athletes from almost 50 countries are to vie for medals. Kazakhstan is represented by five para-athletes in two sports - biathlon and cross-country skiing.



