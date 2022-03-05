Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

2 Kazakhstanis competed in Para biathlon men's event at Beijing Paralympics

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 March 2022, 11:22
2 Kazakhstanis competed in Para biathlon men's event at Beijing Paralympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Sergey Ussoltsev and Yerbol Khamitov finished 15th and 16th, respectively in the Para biathlon men's spring sitting at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

China's Liu Zixu finished first in the Para biathlon men's sprint sitting at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics. Taras Rad of Ukrainian settled for the silver medal. Another Chinese Liu Mengtao was third.

Sergey Ussoltsev finished 15th with a time of 22:00.9 and without missing any targets. His compatriot Yerbol Khamitov lost all targets and clocked 22:20.6 to finish 16th.

The 2022 Winter Paralympics are to take place in Beijing, China, on March 4-13. Over 700 athletes from almost 50 countries are to vie for medals. Kazakhstan is represented by five para-athletes in two sports - biathlon and cross-country skiing.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan   Paralympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup