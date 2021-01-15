Go to the main site
    2 Kazakhstanis arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

    15 January 2021, 14:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 13 international flights arrived on January 14 in Kazakhstan from the Netherlands, the Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia and Uzbekistan, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

    1,773 out of 2,053 had PCR test results. All those who arrived without COVID-19 tests were taken upon arrival to the quarantine hospital to pass tests for coronavirus.

    2 passengers out of 189 arrived in Kazakhstan without health certificates with negative PCR tests on January 13 were tested positive for coronavirus. One of them arrived in Nur-Sultan from Dubai and another from Sharm El-Sheikh.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

