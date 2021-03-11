Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 Kazakhstani tennis players to clash in St Petersburg ATP Challenger semis

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 March 2021, 20:13
2 Kazakhstani tennis players to clash in St Petersburg ATP Challenger semis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani tennis players have advanced to the semifinals of the men’s doubles event of the ATP Challenger – Grand Palace Championship by Formula TX in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Denis Yevseyev and Dmitry Popko and their respective double’s partners will face each other in the semifinal-match of the event with the prize fund of $52,080.

In their quarterfinal-match, Yevseyev in tandem with Russian Konstantin Kravchuk eliminated the Dutch duo in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Popko and his double partner Alexei Vatunin from Russia needed three sets to stun their opponents 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 and cruise into the semis.

That means that one representative of Kazakhstan will certainly stroll into the final of the men’s doubles event of the ATP Challenger in Saint Petersburg.


