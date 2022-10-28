Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

2 Kazakhstani tennis players enter top-100 of ITF junior rankings

28 October 2022, 16:05
2 Kazakhstani tennis players enter top-100 of ITF junior rankings
28 October 2022, 16:05

2 Kazakhstani tennis players enter top-100 of ITF junior rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The International Tennis Federation has released its updated U18 rankings, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Sagandykova took 77th spot, followed by Sandugash Kenzhibayeva - 78th.

Zhanel Russtemova is placed 147th, and Dana Baidaulet 197th, up 49 spots, in the ITF world junior rankings.

Kazakhstani Yerkezhan Arystanbekova and Aiya Nupbai landed at 193rd and 211th spots.

Assylzhan Arystanbekova climbed up 10 spots and Inkar Duysenbay 33 spots – 213th and 459th, respectively.


Photo: ktf.kz




Related news
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
Kazakhstani Kukushkin strolls into quarterfinals at HPP Open Helsinki
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News