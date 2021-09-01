Go to the main site
    2 Kazakhstani para-athletes reach final of swimming event at Tokyo Paralympics

    1 September 2021, 11:50

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani para-swimmers Nurdaulet Zhumagali and Nurali Sovetkanov have reached the Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13 Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Kazinfor cites the website of the Games.

    Zhumagali clocked 1:04:97 in his Heat of the Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13 and was ranked third overall. Sovetkanov finished the Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13 Heat 1 with a time of 1:10:77, was 8th overall.

    Both are to compete in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13 Final of the Paralympic Games.

    Kazakhstani para-athletes have so far won a total of four medals, including gold in powerlifting and three silver medals in judo.

    It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in total: one gold and one silver.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Paralympic Games
