2 Kazakhstani boxers enter top-10 of latest WBC rankings
13 September 2022, 17:25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council (WBC) issued its latest rankings in all weight divisions, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The WBC International title holder Zhan Kossobutskiy made it to the top 10 in the super heavyweight division. The Kazakhstani climbed up two spots in the ranking.

Cruiserweight Kamshybek Kunkabayev and Serik Mussadilov are put 33rd and 40th, respectively.

Aidos Yerbosynuly and Ali Akhmedov retained their spots, 19th and 20th, in the latest WBC super-middleweight ranking.

Middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov is placed 8th in the ranking.

Daniyar Yeleussinov and WBC Youth belt holder Talgat Shaiken were down one spot each, landing at 23rd and 34th, respectively, in the welterweight class.

WBC Silver title holder Sergey Lipinets took 9th spot in the latest WBC super lightweight ranking. While Batry Dzhukembayev lost one spot to rank 26th.

