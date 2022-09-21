Go to the main site
    2 Kazakhstani athletes to join all-star teams at Freestyle Wrestling World Cup

    21 September 2022, 18:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh athletes Zhamila Bekbergenova and Azamat Dauletbekov are to join all-star teams at the Men’s and Women’s Freestyle Wrestling World Cup to take place on December 10-11, 2022, in the US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The World Cup is the annual international dual meet championships. Men’s and Women’s Freestyle Wrestling World Cup events are set to take place side-by-side for the first time.

    Its prize fund is estimated at 100 thousand Swiss francs. The winners are to be awarded 70% of the money, runner-ups 20%, and third place winners 10%.


    Photo: instagram.com/kazakhstan__wrestling

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Wrestling
