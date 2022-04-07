Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    2 Kazakh tennis players advance to ATP 250 tournament quarterfinal in Morocco

    7 April 2022, 15:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev are off to a good start at the ATP 250 Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh, Morocco, Kazinform cites the Kazahstan Tennis Federation.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan won the tournament's second-seeded duo Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen of Belgium in two sets 6-3, 6-4.

    Kazakh-French tandem Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin, ranked first at the tournament, defeated Dutch pair Tallon Griekspoor and Botic Van De Zandschulp in the 1/8 finals of the ATP 250 Grand Prix Hassan II 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-2), 10-6.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov