2 Kazakh tennis players advance to ATP 250 tournament quarterfinal in Morocco

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 April 2022, 15:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev are off to a good start at the ATP 250 Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh, Morocco, Kazinform cites the Kazahstan Tennis Federation.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan won the tournament's second-seeded duo Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen of Belgium in two sets 6-3, 6-4.

Kazakh-French tandem Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin, ranked first at the tournament, defeated Dutch pair Tallon Griekspoor and Botic Van De Zandschulp in the 1/8 finals of the ATP 250 Grand Prix Hassan II 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-2), 10-6.


