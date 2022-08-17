17 August 2022 18:21

2 Kazakh rgns to brace for freezing temperatures Aug 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Frosts are to grip two regions of Kazakhstan at night on August 18, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Fog is to blanket the northeast of Akmola region at night on August 18. Northerly, northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to batter the north and east of the region. Ground frosts with temperatures dropping to -1 degree Celsius are forecast for the west of the region at night.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the north. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the northwest, north, and east during the day. -2 degrees Celsius ground frosts are expected in the northeast and east at night.