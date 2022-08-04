Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • 2 Kazakh male judokas settle for bronze at Asian Championships

    4 August 2022 21:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh male judo team has so far won two bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakh Magzhan Shamshadin defeated Mongolian Enkhtaivany Ariunbold to win the men's 60kg bronze by ippon.

    Another Kazakhstani athlete Gusman Kyrgyzbayev settled for the men's 66kg bronze after his opponent Kubanychbek Aibek uulu of Kyrgyzstan was out of the tournament due to an injury.

    2022 Asian Judo Championships held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace are set to run through August 7.

    Фото: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Judo
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh female judo player claims silver at Asian Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Abuzhakynova storms into Asian Judo Championships final
    Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
    Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev advances to main draw of tennis tournament in Czech Republic
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
    2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
    3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
    4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
    5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan