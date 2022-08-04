Qazaq TV
2 Kazakh male judokas settle for bronze at Asian Championships
4 August 2022 21:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh male judo team has so far won two bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakh Magzhan Shamshadin defeated Mongolian Enkhtaivany Ariunbold to win the men's 60kg bronze by ippon.

Another Kazakhstani athlete Gusman Kyrgyzbayev settled for the men's 66kg bronze after his opponent Kubanychbek Aibek uulu of Kyrgyzstan was out of the tournament due to an injury.

2022 Asian Judo Championships held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace are set to run through August 7.


Фото: olympic.kz


