2 Kazakh female weightlifters grab silver at Asian Youth Championships in Tashkent
21 July 2022 22:09

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani female weightlifters Aruzhan Dauletova and Alina Koliushko won silver at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Aruzhan Dauletova of Kazakhstan won the 71kg silver with a combined lift of 180kg.

Another Kazakhstani Alina Koliushko (59kg) also claimed a silver medal in the U17 category. She lifted a total of 173kg.





Photo: www.instagram.com/wf_rk

