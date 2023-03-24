2 Kazakh boxers to vie for top honors at IBA Women’s World Boxing Champs finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two Kazakhstani boxers will vie for gold at the now-running IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships finals in New Delhi, India, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Karina Ibragimova will defend the country’s colors in the 57 kg weight category final bout. She will meet Italy’s Irma Testa, who secured bronze at the Olympic Games 2020, and silver at the IBA World Championships 2022.

In the 81 kg weight class Kazakh Layzzat Kuigenbayeva will meet Khadija Mardi of Morocco, a two-time world champion. Besides Mardi pocketed gold at the African Elite Men's and Women's Boxing Championships in 2022 and African Games 2019.



