2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings

18 November 2022, 15:14

18 November 2022, 15:14

2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council (WBC) released its latest rankings in all weight divisions, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

WBC International super heavyweight champion Zhan Kossobutskiy climbed to the 8th place in the ranking. Ivan Dychko of Kazakhstan ranks 32nd.

Kamshybek Kunkabayev is now 31st in the WBC cruiserweight ranking. Serik Mussadilov dropped out of the ranking.

WBC Silver title holder Ali Akhmedov landed at the fifth spot of the WBC super-middleweight ranking. Aidos Yerbosynuly who ranked 19th bowed out of the top-40 of the ranking.

Middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov moved up three sports to rank 5th.

Daniyar Yeleussinov and Talgat Shaiken were put 19th and 30th, respectively, in the welterweight division.

WBC Silver champ Sergey Lipinets retained the ninth place in the latest WBC super lightweight ranking. Batry Dzhukembayev dropped out of the ranking.

Photo: Boxing Scene