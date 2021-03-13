Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 injured in plane crash in Almaty city on life support

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 March 2021, 18:57
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – People injured in the military plane crash near Almaty city have been hospitalized, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Department of Emergencies of Almaty city, two people injured in the AN-26 plane crash were rushed to the state hospital #4 in Almaty city. They are both in an intensive care ward.

Earlier it was reported that the AN-26 military plane en route Nur-Sultan-Almaty crashed while attempting to land at the airport in Almaty city. The accident happened at 17:22 pm local time.

At least four people were killed. Two more sustained various injuries.


