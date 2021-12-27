Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

2 inclusive education classes open in Mangistau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 December 2021, 17:41
2 inclusive education classes open in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM «Two inclusive education classes for children with special educational needs opened in Zhetybai and Karakuduk villages in Mangistau region,» head of the Karakiya district educational department Kalbibi Bekkalina said.

T wo inclusive education classes for children with special educational needs opened in Zhetybai and Karakuduk villages in Mangistau region.

She noted that there are 10 inclusive education classes in the district.

photo

Special classes, sports and playgrounds, classes for face-to-face works were created there for all-round development of children. Various didactical brain games, puzzles, mosaics and drawing easels were bought for the kids’ fine motor dexterity.

photo


Education    Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future