2 inclusive education classes open in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM «Two inclusive education classes for children with special educational needs opened in Zhetybai and Karakuduk villages in Mangistau region,» head of the Karakiya district educational department Kalbibi Bekkalina said.

She noted that there are 10 inclusive education classes in the district.

Special classes, sports and playgrounds, classes for face-to-face works were created there for all-round development of children. Various didactical brain games, puzzles, mosaics and drawing easels were bought for the kids’ fine motor dexterity.