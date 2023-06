PAVLODAR REGION. KAZINFORM – Two fishermen trapped by a blizzard were rescued in Pavlodar region on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

The two men went missing on Tuesday evening somewhere on their way home from fishing.

Rescuers found them 10 km away from Shiderty village as their car got stuck in the snow trap there.

The fishermen were evacuated to Shiderty village. The police have confirmed they are safe and sound.