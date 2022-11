2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Tow earthquake were recorded 662km away from Almaty city on November 18, Kazinform reports.

A 4.4-magnitude quake was recorded in the territory of China 625km southeast of Almaty city. It hit at a depth of 30km.

The second quake jolted 662km southeast of the city within China. It hit at a depth of 20km.