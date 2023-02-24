Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    2 earthquakes hit northwestern China

    24 February 2023, 16:25

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes rocked the northwest of China today, Kazinform cites the country's seismological center.

    A 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 10:45 am Beijing time in Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang, China. The quake hit at a depth of 10km.

    Another quake measuring 3.1 on the MPV scale rocked Gansu province in northwestern China at 11:44 am. It hit at a depth of 10km.

    There have been no reports on victims and destructions so far.

    According to the Chinese seismological center, a total of 107 quakes of magnitude 3.0 and over have rocked the country since January 1, 2023. A 6.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded on January 30 in Aksu Prefecture.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    China Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays