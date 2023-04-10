Go to the main site
    2 drivers killed in head-on collision in Aktobe region

    10 April 2023, 12:42

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Two drivers were killed as a result of a road accident in Aktobe region last week, Kazinform has learned from POLISIA.KZ Telegram channel.

    According to reports, the car crash happened on Friday (April 7) on the Zhanazhol-Sarykol highway, 4km of Sarykol village. The 31-year-old Lada Priora driver crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a Renault Duster vehicle.

    The Lada Priora driver died at the scene of sustained injuries. The 68-year-old driver of the second car passed away at a hospital in Kenkiyak village hours later.

    One Lada Priora and three Renault Duster passengers were taken to the same hospital.

    The police are investigating.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Aktobe region Road accidents
