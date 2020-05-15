Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    2 die of COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

    15 May 2020, 15:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Saule Kissikova, head of the Public Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan city, shared some details about two patients who died of the coronavirus infection in the city, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 34, Kazinform reports.

    Kissikova revealed in an online press briefing that the coronavirus infection claimed lives of a woman born in 1958 and a man born in 1977. Both were the residents of the Kazakh capital.

    According to her, the deceased patients received all necessary treatments, despite that they both died.

    Both patients were taken to the Republican Intensive Therapy Center.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy