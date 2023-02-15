2 die in road accident in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Two people died as two cars Toyota Ipsum and Lada Grantа collided on Atyrau-Inder highway in Atyrau region on February 15, Kazinform reports.

As a result of the accident, the Lada vehicle's driver and passenger died. A driver and three passengers of Toyota were rushed to the district hospital with injuries.

The Toyota vehicle caught fire after the collision. No one was harmed by the fire.

A pretrial investigation has been launched.

Photo: polisia.kz